Suspect arrested in Plano after ramming DPS trooper, leading law enforcement on 95 mph chase

A suspect is in custody after a police chase in Collin County reached dangerous speeds.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office says they received word from the Anna Police Department that they spotted a vehicle stolen in Oklahoma traveling through the area.

A sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle at US 75 and Melissa Road, but the driver hit the gas.

The pursuit exceeded speeds of 95 miles per hour, according to the sheriff's office.

During the chase, the suspect rammed a DPS trooper's vehicle on the service road of Bethany Drive and then kept going.

The driver eventually pulled over at Park and Central in Plano and was taken in custody.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said the driver was identified as Roseanne Baxter.

Charges are expected to be filed against Baxter soon.