Collin County man charged with capital murder after death of pregnant girlfriend
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - A Collin County man has been arrested and charged with capital murder after he told Collin County officials he accidentally shot his pregnant girlfriend.
Capital Murder Arrest
What we know:
The Collin County Sheriff's office received a 911 call from a man saying he accidentally shot his girlfriend just before 9 a.m. at a home on North State Highway 78 in Blue Ridge.
When deputies arrived, they found the female inside with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials say.
Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
Carl Stanley Chrisenberry, 35, was detained at the scene and a gun was found outside the trailer, deputies report.
The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Hannah Blanchard. Social media posts claim she was the mother to a 4-year-old girl.
Because Blanchard was pregnant at the time of the shooting, Chrisenberry has been charged with capital murder.
He was taken to the Collin County Detention Facility. No bond has been set.
What we don't know:
The details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
Collin County officials say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Collin County Sheriff's Office.