Uvalde County flooding forces residents to gut homes as creek overflows

The Brief Heavy rains caused unprecedented flooding in Uvalde County, forcing some families to completely gut and rebuild homes that had never flooded before. Relief organizations are providing massive aid, with volunteers serving 1,200 hot meals on Sunday and scaling up to 2,000 meals on Monday. Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday to provide an official update on the state’s disaster response.



For some families in Uvalde County, the damage is so extensive they have no choice but to rip everything out, down to the studs and rebuild.

This area wasn't impacted in last year's flood and those who spoke to FOX 4 said they've never experienced flooding like this before.

Uvalde County residents face historic flood damage

What we know:

Another day of cleaning up for people in Uvalde County. Neighbors on Tinsley Lane are working to salvage what they can and toss away what's ruined. For eight years, Steven Garner and his family have lived next to a creek that flows into the Leona River, called Taylor Slough.

"This kind of water, when it touches something, it's done. You know, there's no cleaning it. There's no, it's got to be destroyed. It's gone," said Garner.

"Normally, the water comes from that direction. It comes down from off I-90 there down our road, and as long as we have our gate open and stuff like that, it'll flow right through to the creek."

Not this time, as the heavy rains caused the creek to overflow, sending floodwaters through the home.

Garner calls his dining room, the heart of his home. Most of the signs of flooding have been cleaned up but the line of mud here on the window shows how deep the water was.

Texas Disaster Relief Volunteer efforts underway

What they're saying:

Garner considers himself and his family lucky as they plan to rebuild, but for others, the need is great and that's where organizations like Southern Baptist Disaster Relief of Texas come in.

"We prepared a chicken cream of chicken soup mix that they served over rice. Okay, and carrots," said Debby Nichols of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief of Texas.

The group of volunteers from across the state makes hot meals for the salvation army to deliver to people in the hardest hit areas. On Sunday they served 1200 meals.

"It's just I want them to feel like they're not left out, like they're not alone, that there's somebody that really cares for them," said Nichols.

Governor Abbott to provide Texas flood response

What's next:

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief of Texas will start making meals at 6 a.m. on Monday. The Salvation Army plans to deliver around 2000 meals throughout the day.

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Monday to give an update on the state's response to the flooding here in Texas Hill Country.