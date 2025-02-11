Collin County man sentenced to 60 years for child sex abuse

article

A Collin County man was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole for sexually abusing two children.

Guilty Verdict

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, jurors found 46-year-old Joseph Baker of Allen guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A judge then sentenced him to 60 years in prison.

Under Texas law, he has no chance for parole.

"Collin County has zero tolerance for child predators," DA Willis said.

Child Sex Abuse Investigation

What we know:

Prosecutors said Baker began abusing his first victim when that child was just 7 years old. The abuse continued until the victim moved out of the home at age 20.

Baker then turned his attention to another child who was 13 years old at the time.

The second victim endured the abuse for about a year before coming forward.

Investigators interviewed both victims to gather evidence for the case against Baker.

What they're saying:

"This predator robbed these children of their innocence, but today, justice has spoken loud and clear. I strongly commend these courageous survivors for speaking out, the investigators for their relentless pursuit of justice, and the jury for ensuring that this abuser was held accountable. And thanks to Judge Nowak’s sentence, this predator will spend the rest of his life behind bars," Willis said after the sentencing.