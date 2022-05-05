Collin County fire departments donate equipment to firefighters in Ukraine

article

Equipment donated by several Collin County fire departments arrived in Ukraine.

The effort was thanks to a McKinney man. He reached out to the mayor of McKinney saying one of his relatives, a firefighter in Ukraine, was in need of supplies.

Firefighters here in North Texas stepped up to help.

"He specifically was asking for helmets and flashlights. Even now he doesn’t have the best quality," said Sergil Nozhka, who has family in Ukraine.

"It truly is a worldwide brotherhood and sisterhood, firefighters looking out for each other. So we were bale to solicit donations through all of Collin County," said Danny Kistner, the fire chief in McKinney.

The equipment was donated by the McKinney, Lavon, Weston and Princeton fire departments.