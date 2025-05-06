Colleyville home catches fire after lightning strike during North Texas storms
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Lightning ignited a house fire in Colleyville during Monday afternoon’s storms in North Texas.
What we know:
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of Twelve Oaks Lane.
Security video from a nearby home captured the moment the house was struck by lightning, just after thunder was heard in the area.
According to a fundraising page for the family, the fire burned on the second floor near two children’s bedrooms. Inside the home at the time were a couple, their two children, the children’s grandparents, and a healthcare worker.
The family has been displaced while repairs are underway.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
No additional details have been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Colleyville Fire Department and a fundraiser page.