Colleyville home catches fire after lightning strike during North Texas storms

The Brief Lightning struck a home in Colleyville on Monday afternoon, causing a house fire. Seven people were inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported but the family has been displaced.



Lightning ignited a house fire in Colleyville during Monday afternoon’s storms in North Texas.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of Twelve Oaks Lane.

Security video from a nearby home captured the moment the house was struck by lightning, just after thunder was heard in the area.

According to a fundraising page for the family, the fire burned on the second floor near two children’s bedrooms. Inside the home at the time were a couple, their two children, the children’s grandparents, and a healthcare worker.

The family has been displaced while repairs are underway.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No additional details have been released.