Colleyville hit-and-run suspect arrested after chase

By
Published  May 2, 2025 6:21pm CDT
Colleyville
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • The driver of this red pickup truck was arrested in Colleyville on Friday afternoon.
    • Police said the suspect is accused in a hit-and-run crash.
    • The victim's injuries were not fatal.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Colleyville police arrested a hit-and-run suspect after a brief police chase on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Police said the hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Thompson Terrace and Glade Road.

The suspect allegedly drove off in a red pickup truck, and there was a brief police chase.

The truck stopped about two and a half miles away near Pool Road and Barberry Road.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The victim of the hit-and-run was not fatally injured, police said.

What we don't know:

Details of the incident are still limited. Police have not released any information about the suspect’s or the victim’s identities.

Police are expected to release more details at a later time.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Colleyville Police Department.

