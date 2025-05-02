Colleyville hit-and-run suspect arrested after chase
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Colleyville police arrested a hit-and-run suspect after a brief police chase on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
Police said the hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Thompson Terrace and Glade Road.
The suspect allegedly drove off in a red pickup truck, and there was a brief police chase.
The truck stopped about two and a half miles away near Pool Road and Barberry Road.
The suspect was taken into custody.
The victim of the hit-and-run was not fatally injured, police said.
What we don't know:
Details of the incident are still limited. Police have not released any information about the suspect’s or the victim’s identities.
Police are expected to release more details at a later time.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Colleyville Police Department.