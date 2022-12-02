'Suspicious' man able to make his way inside Colleyville Heritage High School

A man police were searching for was able to make his way inside of Colleyville Heritage High School on Thursday, causing the school to go into lockdown.

Colleyville police were looking into suspicious activity at a grocery store on Glade Road.

Some told police a man was seen running from a vehicle in the parking lot after a police car drove by.

Colleyville police sent images of the suspicious person to the school, and the school district says the images were shared with front officer personnel and special event personnel for a wrestling tournament being hosted at the school.

Later in the afternoon, a person matching the description of the suspicious person attempted to open several locked doors at Colleyville Heritage.

He eventually was able to enter the school through an exterior door leading to the weight room and storage area.

GCISD says the door was reported in need of repair and was being repaired when he entered.

During seventh period, the suspicious person walked into the weight room where a class was meeting.

The district says the teacher immediately questioned the man because he did not have a visitor's badge and escorted him out of the building.

The rest of the building was not accessible from the area where the man was, according to Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

Colleyville Heritage High School was placed in a lockdown and nearby campuses were place in ‘secure’ status while police and school administrators verified that he was out of the area.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 p.m.