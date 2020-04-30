Colleyville Heritage assistant principal dies from pneumonia

article

A Colleyville Heritage High School assistant principal died this week after battling pneumonia.

Whitney Kongevick had been experiencing respiratory difficulty which later developed into pneumonia and an infection. She passed away after a brief stay in the intensive care unit.

The school said she was tested three times for COVID-19 and all three test results were negative.

“I do not even have the words to express what a loss this is for our Panther community. Whitney was a tremendous supporter of all students and our staff and will be greatly missed,” Colleyville Heritage Principal Dr. Lance Groppel said in a statement online.

School counselors will be available to assist students and staff virtual.

Colleyville Heritage will also send out information about any memorials that are planned.