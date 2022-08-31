College football player helping stranded friend killed by suspected drunk driver in Fort Worth

A North Texas college student was killed trying to help his friend stranded on the side of a Fort Worth highway.

Charles Trammell III was a defensive tackle for Texas Wesleyan University. He was struck and killed Saturday by a man police say was driving drunk.

Shenica and Charles Jr. are grieving on the day that would’ve been their son’s twenty-first birthday.

"Charles was a good Samaritan," she said. "We know that’s who he was."

Police say Charles III was outside of his vehicle Saturday on the shoulder of Highway 287 near Interstate 30 trying to help a friend change her tire. Police say that’s when a suspected drunken driver crashed into them.

"He hits Charles’ vehicle, and Charles is there," Shenica said.

"He hits him and knocks him off the bridge," Charles Jr. said.

Shenica and Charles Jr. are heartbroken. They live in San Antonio originally from Alabama. Having moved frequently means their son had a vast network of friends.

"He met no strangers and went out of his way to help everyone," she said. "It didn’t matter who you were, and that’s how he lived his life."

Charles III had plans to become a teacher. He had dreams of playing in the NFL. Mainly, he was known to help out wherever he could.

Charles Jr. read words from his son’s coach at TWU.

"He was a happy person who lit up every room he entered and had a gift of making those around him feel at ease," he wrote. "He will leave a legacy behind of kindness, service and making Texas Wesleyan a better place with how he lived his life on Earth."

Police arrested the man who struck Charles III. Miguel Lopez, 28, is charged with intoxicated assault and intoxicated manslaughter. At least one other person at the scene was injured but expected to fully recover.

Instead of celebrating their son’s twenty-first birthday, Shenica and Charles Jr. now work to plan his funeral.

"That’s who he was," Shenica said. "And on that night, he performed his last act of service helping somebody."