Colin Kaepernick’s signature Nike shoe sells out quickly

Colin Kaepernick’s signature Nike shoe sold out in less than a day.

The Air Force 1 '07 x Colin Kaepernick was sold out in both adult and children’s sizes by Tuesday morning, according to the Nike website. The shoe was selling for $110 and at least two retailers selling the shoe were donating profits to unnamed charities.

“As a football star with the ability to articulate a powerful message, Kaepernick is one of this generation’s most prominent crossover cultural influencers,” a description of the Nike shoe reads.

The shoe features his image on the heel with the numbers 08 14 16 printed on the outsole. The numbers coincide with the date he started his protest and kneeled during the national anthem, kicking off a controversy across the U.S. that reached the upper echelon of the White House and continues in 2019.

The shoe is part of a branding deal Nike and Kaepernick agreed to prior to the start of the 2018 NFL season. Nike had already released a black jersey that has featured his No. 7 and his last name on the nameplate. Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was seen wearing it prior to a game last season.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid, a strong Kaepernick ally who was the first to kneel alongside him before the start of NFL games in 2016, teased the shoe in a photo in November.

While the company took an initial hit upon announcing the endorsement deal with Nike, the company's stock price has seen an 18 percent increase ever since. Kaepernick also caused controversy with the company when he reportedly expressed concerns over a Betsy Ross flag shoe that had been scheduled to be released around the Fourth of July holiday. Nike pulled the shoe off the shelves, causing a backlash.

Kaepernick was set to have an NFL-scheduled workout last month but moved locations last minute over his issues with the league's transparency and an injury waiver officials wanted him to sign. Instead, he worked out elsewhere for about eight teams.

He hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he decided to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustices across the U.S.

