Colin Allred may challenge Ted Cruz for Senate seat, report says

Democratic Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas reportedly plans to run for the United States Senate.

The Dallas Morning News reported he may announce his bid later this week.

Allred is currently in his third term serving suburban Dallas District 32.

The district was a Republican stronghold until he flipped it in 2018.

Allred is a Hillcrest High School graduate and former NFL linebacker.

He hosted a roundtable event Monday but would not confirm the reports.

"How much closer are you to making a decision about a potential Senate run?" a reporter asked.

"I’m here to talk about the CHIP bill and the important investment it’s going to make in our community, how this is a national security priority for us as well that’s going to create jobs here. I’m really proud to have voted for this. I’m glad that Sen. Cornyn was a leader for it in the Senate. I think Sen. Cruz should have voted for it as well because if any state would benefit from it, it would be Texas," he responded.

Another prominent Democrat, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, is reportedly also weighing a Senate run.

The Democratic Party winner will likely face Republican Ted Cruz in the general election.

Cruz is running for a third term.

No Democrat has won a statewide election in Texas since 1994.

Sen. Cruz won his last race against Beto O’Rourke by less than three percentage points.

It was the closest Senate race in Texas in 40 years.