Aledo elementary school students celebrate World Series win for hometown champ Cody Bradford

Aledo elementary school students celebrated Texas Rangers reliever Cody Bradford winning the World Series on Thursday.

Bradford attended Stuard Elementary school in Aledo and today some of the students from his former school made signs to show their support.

The young fans' signs said things like "Congrats Cody Bradford" and "Way to go Rangers."

The former Bearcat and the rest of his teammates will be in Arlington on Friday for the Rangers' parade.