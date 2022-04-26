City of Fort Worth to begin mining for bitcoins

article

The city of Fort Worth wants to be known as cryptocurrency friendly.

On Tuesday, council members voted on a resolution to encourage the development of the industry. In return, the city will be given three crypto mining computers.

The machines from the Texas Blockchain Council are reportedly worth more than $2,000 each. They will run continuously on a private network in the city’s data center at city hall.

"With blockchain technology and cryptocurrency revolutionizing the financial landscape, we want to transform Fort Worth into a tech-friendly city," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "Today, with the support and partnership of Texas Blockchain Council, we’re stepping into that world on a small scale while sending a big message – Fort Worth is where the future begins."

"By starting small to learn as they go, Fort Worth is positioning itself to be the bitcoin mining capital of Texas. The state as a whole has already established itself as the bitcoin mining capital of the world," said Lee Bratcher, the president and founder of Texas Blockchain Council, a nonprofit organization made up of companies and individuals in the bitcoin industry.

Cryptocurrency is a quickly growing industry.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing government agencies to research cryptocurrency and the potential role the federal government might have in regulating it.

And in April, the Dallas Cowboys became the first team in the NFL to create a sponsorship with a crypto company.

Fort Worth’s bitcoin mining operation is expected to last for six months. After that, the city will re-evaluate the program.