City of Fort Worth offering grants for businesses affected by Sandman Hotel explosion

The city of Fort Worth is providing some financial assistance to a few businesses impacted by January’s hotel explosion in downtown.

At least one shop owner says customers from the foot traffic are what’s keeping the doors open after the January explosion. They are extremely happy with the new support from the city.

La’Creamian Ice Cream and Coffee Shop is right next to the still-in-progress recovery site at the Sandman Hotel, where an explosion rocked an entire Downtown Fort Worth block.

Nearly three months after the blast, Lisa Jackson’s storefront is practically hidden within the chaotic work site where vehicle traffic remains restricted.

"With all the intimidating equipment, I guess there’s a sense of, ‘Is it safe?’ So the traffic has dwindled," the coffee shop owner said.

On Tuesday, the city of Fort Worth approved funds totaling $250,000 to help five struggling small businesses in the wake of the explosion. It means each business can apply for grants of up to $50,000.

Committed customers like Robert McKee have helped Jackson survive. McKee’s website, downtownfortworth.com, promotes the businesses.

"I’ve always been pulling for this little street to kind of power through," he said.

McKee was among the first to record video of the blast aftermath.

"I knew they’d come through. I think Fort Worth respects its business owners," he said. "There was sort of a mess when that happened, and I’m sure there was a lot to sort through, but it was nice to see they’ve come through and stepped up for these people."

Jackson says she’ll apply for the grant right away.

"Right before the explosion happened, I was gearing up to hire my first full-time person. We were closed for weeks so that didn’t get to materialize. So I’m hoping I’ll be able to get on my feet again," she said. "I’m grateful the initiative has been provided for us to take advantage of."

Jackson opened her shop just six months before the explosion. With news of the grant, she says her optimism is renewed.