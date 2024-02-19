City of Fort Worth hosts postponed MLK Parade

The MLK parade that was postponed last month because of inclement weather happened Monday under sunny skies.

It was the annual Downtown Fort Worth parade honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

The parade of marching bands and dance teams made their way through the streets of Fort Worth.

The greater Fort Worth MLK Jr. holiday event was to happen during MLK's birthday month. But when organizers learned of the winter weather, it was then moved to Monday, Feb. 19, which was welcome news to parade-goers.

"The weather is absolutely beautiful for the occasion," said parade-goer Cynthia Westbrook. "Even though it was delayed, it doesn't matter. Today is just wonderful. We are still serving for Dr. MLK."

This is Fort Worth's 39th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.