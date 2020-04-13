City of Fort Worth creating committees to get important COVID-19 info to the elderly

The city of Fort Worth is forming four separate committees to deal with different facets of the coronavirus response.

Mayor Betsy Price announced one of the committees on Monday. Its focus is to assist people in direct need of help.

The information would detail basic community services., and the new committee is streamlining a pipeline to share that information.

A top priority is shopping information tailored to those who are elderly, pregnant or immune-compromised. What stores have those special shopping hours and on which days. Other information might include where to get meals or short term gestures such as food giveaways.

The new committee will have partners to help get information to their clients, such as United Way, Meals on Wheels and church leaders will be included who are in routine communication with church members in those categories.

Councilwoman Gyna Bivens is one of those spearheading the committee.

“You live in a time where not everybody tweets. Not everybody is looking at that cable channel in ‘any city USA’ to figure out what my city council is doing. Not everybody is on social media,” she said. “But a lot of people go to church. So by us giving information to the clergy, that will help us as well.”

On another front, Bivens says the city is in the process of sending out bright colored postcards to some residents. If you receive one, it is an indication that your neighborhood or area has a significantly high number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Those flyers will begin showing up in the mail at homes as soon as the next day or two.