Some Coppell homeowners say new watering restrictions threaten their lush landscapes

The city of Coppell is hammering down on its watering restrictions beginning next year.

Some homeowners argue the new regulations are too strict and the penalties are too steep, arguing it could put their landscapes in jeopardy.

The city is currently in a mandatory Stage 1 water conservation mode. That means two waterings per week for residents and businesses.

Coppell homeowner Rory Karrick maintains a backyard oasis, and his lush green space requires regular watering.

"We love it. This is why we live here. We love this big yard," he said.

Karrick’s property includes two residential lots. The extra one involves a major investment over two decades. He says it’s now threatened due to the city of Coppell’s tighter restrictions and stiffer penalties for violators of its water conservation ordinance.

"I have to water. I can’t let it die," he said. "I mean we have years and years invested here. And they put the fine up from $500 to $2,000."

Karrick says it will be a difficult challenge.

"The two days a week makes sense for your lawn. That’s fair. But they’re pushing us immediately into stage one for the whole summer. We used to have voluntary. We water twice a week on a voluntary basis," he said. "My challenge is not so much the lawn. I agree twice a week is fine. Although you can see, it still struggles. It’s the garden beds. There’s no way they survive with two waterings a week."

Coppell allows two waterings per week for residents, depending on your address.

Beginning in 2025, citations for non-compliance can go up to $2,000 and amount to a misdemeanor conviction. Three violations and the city can opt to shut off a customer’s water while a restoration plan is worked out.

"My reaction at first was what am I going to do?" Karrick said. "Really, we water often and by hand as well just to keep everything alive through the summer."

Karrick says he will devise a plan to hopefully maintain his investment, realizing it may come with a steep cost.

"I’ll just keep watering. The lawn will be twice a week. The beds will be when they need it. Hopefully, I can get away with three times a week or by hand. I’ll do the best I can," he said. "They said they weren’t going to impose unless there are repeat offenders. If I’m a repeat offender, I’m a repeat offender. It’s still cheaper than redoing the plants or not having the yard, I guess."

There is an option for customers to request a variance that grants some leeway with the restrictions. It’s unclear if that will help out Karrick.