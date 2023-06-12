City of Arlington honors first Black nurse in city's history

Ahead of the Juneteenth holiday this weekend, an Arlington hospital honored a woman who made history there. She was the first black nurse to ever work in Arlington.

Margaret Taylor paved the way for future nurses like her starting in 1967, working for Texas Health Arlington for 45 years.

Taylor grew up in Arlington during segregation. She took a bus to high school in Fort Worth. After graduating in 1957, she went through Arlington Memorial’s nursing program.

"I just thought my mom went to work, and I thought that was what I was supposed to do," said Taylor’s son, Patrick. "And back in the day, it was like all you required was a high school education."

Colleagues that have become family, relatives and friends gathered to honor her.

"I focused on what I needed to do. It wasn’t a black or white issue," Taylor said.

Congratulating her on her achievement and telling her how much she dedicated her time to healing.

"For each and every one of you that have taken the time, for the time that you’ve taken, God bless you all," Patrick said. "God bless your soul. To honor, to tell you we love you. How incredibly special you are."

Patrick, a reverend at Arlington’s Mount Olive Baptist Church, also spoke from the heart, thanking those in attendance.

Taylor received a resolution honoring her from the city, and a plaque will hang in the hospital honoring her for her service.

"Continue with your thoughts whether high or low," she said. "Keep striving for whatever your dream is. Even if it’s dishwashing if that’s what you want to do. Do it. You can be what you want to be."