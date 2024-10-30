City council considers dropping experience requirement to become a Dallas police officer

The Brief The Dallas City Council is considering a proposal that would drop the experience requirement to become a Dallas police officer. Currently, a candidate needs either college credit, experience in the U.S. Armed Forces or a TCOLE peace officer license. The proposal would remove that requirement completely. While Austin and San Antonio only require a high school diploma or GED, cities like Arlington and Plano require a bachelor's degree. The public safety committee said there were still too many questions to move the proposal forward to the full city council for a vote. There will be another briefing likely in December.



The city of Dallas is considering reducing the qualifications to become a Dallas police officer.

But some Dallas City Council members are pushing back on the idea.

Right now, to become a Dallas police officer, one needs either college credit, experience in the U.S. Armed Forces or a TCOLE peace officer license.

Under the new proposal, there would be no experience required.

For eight years, the Dallas Police Department has struggled to recruit and retain police officers.

The latest strategy recommended by the city's civil service board is to allow high school graduates or those with GED to apply with no college credit or experience necessary.

"We are competing for limited talent with limited interest in a sworn position," said Jarred Davis with the city’s civil service department. "It's like sales; the more you put in the funnel, the better results you will have hiring quality candidates on the back end."

Right now, there are several paths to becoming a Dallas police officer:

one can transfer from another department

must have three years of service in the armed forces

have 45-60 college credit hours, depending on age, with a 2.0 GPA

"To me, it is not what you are studying, but are you maturing? Having other experiences? You have to show up, earn your grades, work with the instructor," said Councilwoman Gay Donnell-Willis.

While applicants can transfer from another department with no college credits, Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn said their experience with that department would be their qualification.

"I'm just going to say it. I don't like this proposal at all," she said. "I don't want us to lower our standards for police officers.

While Austin and San Antonio only require a high school diploma or GED, cities like Arlington and Plano require a bachelor's degree.

"This is what the civil service board has supported, and we think this would be a step in the right direction for expanding our reach for recruitment," Davis said.

Mendelsohn disagreed.

"We are not talking about any kind of job here that is anyone off the street doing a file clerk job," she said. "We are giving someone a gun and the ability to kill other people. I won't support lowering it."

The public safety committee said there were still too many questions to move the proposal forward to the full city council for a vote. There will be another briefing likely in December.