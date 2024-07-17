Expand / Collapse search

Darden Restaurants reach agreement to buy Chuy's for $605 million

By
Updated  July 17, 2024 8:43pm CDT
Food and Drink
FOX 4
article

Chuys. Famous local restaurant. August of 2013

Darden Restaurants reached an agreement to purchase popular Austin-based Tex-Mex chain Chuy's.

The all-cash transaction would add the 101 Chuy's restaurants to the Darden portfolio for $605 million.

The transaction has already been approved by the board of directors for both companies.

Darden is the company behind Olive Garden, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, LongHorn Steakhouse and other restaurants.

Chuy's was founded in Austin in 1982. Now, there are stores in 15 states, including several in North Texas.

Featured

Michelin Guide coming to 5 Texas cities
article

Michelin Guide coming to 5 Texas cities

For the first time, Michelin, the most recognized rating system for restaurants in the world, will add Texas eateries to its guide. The focus won't just be on expensive restaurants that few people can afford.

The sale is expected to be completed in Darden's fiscal second quarter.

Darden is expected to discuss the transaction during a conference call with its investors on Tursday morning.