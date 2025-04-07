Expand / Collapse search

Churro waffle with cinnamon sugar coating recipe

Published  April 7, 2025 12:36pm CDT
Good Day Recipes
Blaine McGowan from Casa Alma Restaurante Mexicano in Frisco joins Good Day to share his churro waffle with cinnamon sugar coating recipe in honor of brunch month.

Churro Waffle at Casa Alma Recipe: Makes about 20 waffles

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups Milk
  • 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 1 cup Sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt 
  • 4 whole eggs
  • 1/4 pound of melted butter
  • 2 Tablespoons Baking Powder
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoons Baking Soda
  • 2 pounds all purpose flour

Directions: 

1. Combine first seven ingredients in the mixer fitted with the whisk attachment
2. Mix thoroughly
3. Add Melted Butter
4. Once Combines, add half the flour and mix for two minutes
5. Add remaining flour with baking soda and backing powder and mix until combined.  Do not Over Mix!

Cinnamon sugar coating:

Combine 1/4 cup sugar and 3 teaspoon ground cinnamon, set aside

