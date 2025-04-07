Churro waffle with cinnamon sugar coating recipe
Churro Waffle at Casa Alma Recipe: Makes about 20 waffles
Ingredients:
- 3 cups Milk
- 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 cup Sugar
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 4 whole eggs
- 1/4 pound of melted butter
- 2 Tablespoons Baking Powder
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons Baking Soda
- 2 pounds all purpose flour
Directions:
1. Combine first seven ingredients in the mixer fitted with the whisk attachment
2. Mix thoroughly
3. Add Melted Butter
4. Once Combines, add half the flour and mix for two minutes
5. Add remaining flour with baking soda and backing powder and mix until combined. Do not Over Mix!
Cinnamon sugar coating:
Combine 1/4 cup sugar and 3 teaspoon ground cinnamon, set aside