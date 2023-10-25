Former teacher and coach in Richardson arrested for possession of child pornography

A former coach and teacher in Richardson ISD's Berkner High School has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Frisco police searched the home 65-year-old Chuck Brandon after investigators received an online tip.

Charles Brandon (Source: Frisco Police)

During the search, "multiple images meeting the Texas statutory definition of child pornography" were found.

Brandon was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged.

Richardson ISD confirmed that Brandon worked at Berkner High School from 1991 to 2021.

He spent much of those 29 years as a girls' soccer coach and speech and debate teacher.

"This news is shocking and disturbing, and RISD is working to aid the police investigation," the district said in a letter to parents.

Richardson ISD says they are working to help police identify any potential victims or people with information.

Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.