Christmas lights bring families to Texas Motor Speedway
Dan Ferguson used to hate Christmas. Years of working in retail will do that, he said.
Now, he's spending Thanksgiving night enjoying the lights at Texas Motor Speedway. A plate of leftovers along for the ride.
"I used to work retail. Hated Christmas all those years," Ferguson said. "Now that I don't. I love it."
Ferguson was among the visitors celebrating the season at Gift of Lights, a drive-through display featuring 3 million lights along a two-mile stretch at the speedway.
What to expect at Gift of Lights
The displays include holiday favorites, with a nod to the speedway's normal attendees.
"We have 12 Days of Christmas, we have race cars, we have candy canes, we've got Santa and snowmen and, of course, the Grinch," Lisa Barley, with Gift of Lights, said.
Admission is charged by the vehicle, rather than by the person. Barley said admission is $35 for a vehicle and $60 for a bus. It's open through Jan. 3. Regular and holiday hours can be found here.
Making memories together
For Allison Jones, an outing to the speedway was a chance to spend time with family and watch her child take in the displays.
"He loves them so far," Jones said. "He just likes to be out of his car seat. He might like this microphone more."
Ferguson, meanwhile, had more than Christmas lights on his mind. He brought a plate of holiday food. His third, he admitted.
Would there be a fourth in his future?
"No, nah, just some pie," he said.
The Source: Information in this article comes from interviews with event guests and Lisa Barley from Gift of Lights.