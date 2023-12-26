A man is dead after a shooting in South Dallas on Christmas Day.

Police responded to a call on Lenway Street, near S Malcolm X Boulevard and found 37-year-old Michael Mitchell with a gunshot wound.

Mitchell died at the scene, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

The case has been referred to the Dallas County Grand Jury.