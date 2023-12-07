Man arrested on child porn charge in Mansfield

A 65-year-old man has been arrested after Mansfield police said they found child pornography on his electronic devices. Police also found that he had a contractual role for Crowley ISD, and are investigating if he may have had any inappropriate contact with children.

Christian Rewoldt faces charges of possessing child pornography, a third-degree felony.

Police said the investigation into Rewoldt started back in August, when they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Mansfield SWAT Team executed a search warrant at his home a week later, and reportedly found electronic devices with child pornography on them.

They also found a laptop with a Crowley ISD sticker on it. It was found Rewoldt had a contractual role as a psychologist with the district.

Police said there is no evidence at this time that Rewoldt had inappropriate contact with children while working with Crowley ISD, but they are working to find out if there are any potential victims "out of an abundance of caution based on the nature of these charges."

Anyone with information about Rewoldt is asked to call Det. Peacock at 817-276-4741 or email sheldon.peacock@mansfieldtexas.gov.