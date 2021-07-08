Chipotle accepting TikTok resumes as it looks to hire 120 employees in Dallas

article

Chipotle is turning to TikTok to help hire new team members as the service industry reports having trouble hiring workers right now.

The Mexican grill is looking to hire 120 new team members in Dallas, along with 15,000 nationwide, as part of its Coast to Coast Career Day on July 15, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and then from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of the event, Chipotle is using the new TikTok Resumes feature in its hiring process.

Applicants can apply on TikTok through July 31 using #TikTokResumes and showcase themselves "in unique and non-traditional ways."

Click here for information on how to apply.