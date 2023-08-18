Children’s Health office building on lockdown after ‘serious incident’

A Children’s Health administrative building in Dallas is on lockdown after a threat and an incident that happened to another tenant in the building.

The Trinity Towers office building is at Interstate 35E and Inwood Road

FOX 4 obtained an email the hospital system sent to employees, alerting those who work in Trinity Towers not to report to work on Friday.

It says a serious incident took place there Thursday and was witnessed by some Children’s Health employees.

Details of that incident, the ongoing threat, and the tenant involved have not been released.

Children’s Health said Dallas police are investigating.