Children's Aquarium Dallas at Fair Park reopens with interactive exhibits

A Fair Park favorite reopens this week right along with the State Fair of Texas.

At one point, the Children's Aquarium was going to shut down. But a group took over and created plenty of new things for families to do and see.

The Stingray Bay opens Friday to coincide with the start of the state fair.

Its hope is to create a year-round destination for families.

There’s a new look, new exhibits and not to mention 10,000 new fish.

A big push for the reopening is hands-on activities. In this digital age, they want to go beyond the standards fish tanks and let kids get involved with the fish and hopefully excited about learning.

"What we are really trying to do is next generation of aquarium. Really bringing the interactivity. Taking from a great institution from the past into a really hands-on, full experience," said Chris Davis, the managing director. "You’re touching things. You’re getting your hands wet. You’re really learning about why these animals are so cool and why they’re important to the planet."

Adult tickets are $14 to the state fair. Kids 3 to 11 years old get in for $10. Children 2 and under are free.

The Children's Aquarium at Fair Park will be open every single day year-round.

The State Fair of Texas runs Friday through Oct. 17.

