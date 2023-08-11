Children hurt after family’s car is hit in Dallas intersection

article

Two young children were badly hurt in a late-night crash in Dallas.

Police said a car with a family of five inside was hit from behind just after 10 p.m.

It happened while they were stopped at a red light at Royal Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard.

Two adults and their baby escaped with minor injuries.

Their two other children were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are investigating whether the driver who caused the crash was impaired.

He could face criminal charges.