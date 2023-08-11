Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Children hurt after family’s car is hit in Dallas intersection

Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - Two young children were badly hurt in a late-night crash in Dallas.

Police said a car with a family of five inside was hit from behind just after 10 p.m.

It happened while they were stopped at a red light at Royal Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard.

Two adults and their baby escaped with minor injuries.

Their two other children were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Fort Worth bicyclist fighting for his life after crash with tractor trailer
Fort Worth bicyclist fighting for his life after crash with tractor trailer

A Fort Worth bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash with a tractor trailer early Friday morning.

Police are investigating whether the driver who caused the crash was impaired.

He could face criminal charges.