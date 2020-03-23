Childcare centers can stay open during Dallas County shelter-at-home order

article

Even though schools are closed, many childcare centers will still be allowed to operate under Dallas County's new shelter-at-home order.

The goal is to allow the many people with essential jobs to obtain childcare while they go to work, but some day care centers may choose to close. It also appears the county is relying on people with non-essential jobs to police themselves.

Adventure Kids Playcare provides drop-in childcare and it could fill a critical gap for essential workers whose childcare suddenly falls through. But Valerie Phillips, owner of the North Dallas business, said she's never seen her center so empty in its 13 years.

“It's a little scary, honestly,” Phillips said. “It's the most challenging time we've faced in 13 years we've been open.”

Phillips is keeping the doors open because that's what they've always done in challenging times. But usually those challenges have been severe weather, not a pandemic.

“Our employees, we've told them all if you are not comfortable coming in, please let us know. So far they all want to be here, really encouraging,” Phillips said.

Adventure kids is following the new CDC guidelines for licensed child care that require kids have their temperatures taken before coming in and parents need to sign an affidavit that their kids have not knowingly been exposed to the coronavirus.

“Table at front door so parents can no longer come inside,” Phillips said.

Phillips says as a small business she is concerned about how long people will be ordered to stay at home.

A sign on the door explains their typically late hours will be cut short if there aren't any children there at 6:00 p.m.

“We are committed to be there at least on a skeleton staff until we can no longer afford to do that,” Phillips said.

