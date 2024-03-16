Child seriously injured by dog bite in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating a dog bite that sent a child to a hospital with critical injuries Saturday afternoon.

This happened just after 2:30 p.m., in the 9000 block of Carroll Cabin Way.

Responding officers found a child injured by a dog attack.

MedStar reported it was a girl under the age of five, and she was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police said the dog is now dead, and it belonged to someone who was visiting the family.

No further details have been released at this time.