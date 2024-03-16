Expand / Collapse search

Child seriously injured by dog bite in Fort Worth

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a dog bite that sent a child to a hospital with critical injuries Saturday afternoon.

This happened just after 2:30 p.m., in the 9000 block of Carroll Cabin Way.

Responding officers found a child injured by a dog attack.

Featured

Dallas loose dog bites up 37%, animal services say
article

Dallas loose dog bites up 37%, animal services say

The DAS director told council members Tuesday that dog bites this quarter are up 37% compared with a year ago. She and her team are working to figure out what is behind the significant increase in dog bites since October.

MedStar reported it was a girl under the age of five, and she was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police said the dog is now dead, and it belonged to someone who was visiting the family.

No further details have been released at this time.