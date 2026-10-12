Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Forney neighborhood
FORNEY, Texas - A child was hospitalized Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Forney, authorities said.
Child hit by car in Forney
What we know:
Emergency responders, including the Forney Police Department, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite, were dispatched at 7:23 p.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Flamingo Drive following reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash.
A preliminary investigation showed that the juvenile ran into the roadway and was hit by a vehicle that was traveling under the posted speed limit, police said.
The child was flown by CareFlite to a medical facility for evaluation of injuries that authorities believe are non-life-threatening.
All parties involved remained at the scene following the collision, according to police. The identity of the juvenile has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Forney Police Department.