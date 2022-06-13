Delivery driver in custody after teen Chick-fil-A employee shot over milkshake, police say

A 26-year-old man is in custody after police say an argument over a Chick-fil-A order escalated into gunfire that hit a teenage employee.

The 17-year-old Chick-fil-A employee was found shot in the knee when police responded to the fast-food restaurant at 811 Adams Avenue in Crescentville Monday night.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between a delivery service driver and store employees over a pick-up order.

Initially a server came out with the order, which the driver reportedly said was missing a second milkshake.

When asked to see a receipt, police say the driver pulled out a gun and put it on his lap. The server then recruited his team leader, who asked for the order back. Finally, a manager came out and the driver pulled away.

Police say the driver then circled back and fired one shot at the Chick-fil-A entrance, striking the team leader. Other people were reportedly in range of the gunfire.

After a short pursuit, officers found the car abandoned in an alleyway with no one inside. A man then approached and told police he was not driving the car, but needed his belongings from inside.

He was taken into custody after police recognized the tattoo on his neck. The victim, who has been released from the hospital, later identified him.

The suspect, who police say was not licensed to carry a gun and has prior contact with police, is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.

"We are not going to tolerate kids who are doing the right thing, working in a company that does the right thing and individuals who fire a guy over something minor," said

A second person was also in the car at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Police say they are still looking for the gun. Two .40 caliber magazines were recovered, which matches the fired cartridges on the scene.

Chick-fil-A confirms the restaurant is now open and operating as normal.