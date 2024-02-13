Chick-Fil-A brings state-of-the-art distribution center to Hutchins

Chick-Fil-A is working to keep up with demand in North Texas by opening a state-of-the-art distribution center in southern Dallas County.

It's an investment in the company, but also an investment in the Town of Hutchins.

The company cut the ribbon on its new supply distribution center on Tuesday.

"One-of-its-kind," said Trea Northern, the general manager of the distribution center. "We'll have rail that's coming in. We'll receive on rail. We'll have the opportunity to have automation coming in, so fully-automated storage and retrieval system. If I could put it in context for you, almost a million cases of waffle fries are able to fit in our freezer."

The distribution center is projected to deliver a $100 million investment to Hutchins over time.

"Oh it's just exciting to have a Fortune 500 company come in our town and it's going to bring so much to our community, just the dollar amount," said Mario Vasquez, the mayor of Hutchins. "Now I have to talk them into putting a restaurant here."

The center will bring 225 jobs to Hutchins in the first year, with an average salary of $68,500.

"That's a liveable wage, that's number one. Number two, it provides plenty of opportunities," said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Hutchins has become a link in the distribution supply chain for many different companies.

Price says they must be good corporate neighbors.

"That is the challenge for us, not just to bring them here, but to make them the kind of corporate citizen that this community continues to benefit from," said Price.

That benefit was seen on Tuesday with a $25,000 gift to the North Texas Food Bank.

The company, not just doing business here, but settling in as a neighbor.

"We've designed this facility for ten years, plus far beyond that for the growth of the Hutchins community," said Mike Hazelton, the Vice President of Chick-Fil-A's supply chain.

This is the seventh Chick-Fil-A supply distribution center to open nationwide.

It will support 225 stores at the end of this month.