Chicago residents fill trailers with donations for Dallas and Memphis

Five trailers filled with food, water and other donations left Chicago and are headed south.

People in the Chicago area began collecting donations Sunday to help those impacted by last week’s winter storm.

The goal was to fill three trailers but they easily exceeded that.

One trailer will go to Memphis and the others are heading to Dallas.

"I would want someone to do it for me if I was in that situation," said Jackson, a volunteer.

"And people drove. They took off from work early, donated water, water, financial, everything they... you know, it’s a blessing," added Brian Metcalf, another volunteer.

The donations are expected to help 25,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and another 5,000 in Tennessee.