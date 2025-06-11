Chef Stephan Pyles' beer batter bread recipe

You can treat dad to a Father's Day brunch with this recipe from Chef Stephan Pyles.

The delicious beer batter bread is on the brunch menu at his new restaurant, The Seeker, along with truffle fries, blueberry pancakes, buttermilk biscuits and chorizo gravy, fried quail and banana-pecan waffles, chicken-fried steak with garlic mashed potatoes, old-fashioned griddle burgers, and oak-grilled red snapper.

Beer Batter Bread

Makes 1 Loaf

3 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 bottle (12oz.) beer, at room temperature

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Add the beer all at once, mixing as little as

possible; the batter should be lumpy.

Pour the batter into a 9-x-5-x-3-inch loaf pan and brush with the melted butter.

Bake in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Turn out onto a rack to cool.

LINK: www.theseekertx.com