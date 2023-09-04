Family of Texas Wesleyan football player killed by accused drunken driver look to raise awareness

A family is asking everyone to think twice before drinking and driving on Labor Day after a former Texas Wesleyan football player was killed while helping a friend change a tire.

The family of Charles Trammell III are still processing the loss more than a year later.

Trammel was hit and killed by an accused drunken driver on August 27, 2022, just days before his 21st birthday.

The Texas Wesleyan junior, who played defensive tackle fo the school's football team, was outside his vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 287 near Interstate 30 helping a fellow student who had a flat tire.

Police say that's when Miguel Lopez slammed into Trammell.

Related article

Charles' parents are doing what they can to remind the public about the dangers of drunken driving.

They're asking everyone on the holiday weekend to never get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

"What we're doing now is just trying to bring awareness," said Shenica Trammell, Charles mother. "It's been hard. It's been really tough this past year."

Charles' parents say it wasn’t unusual for their son to pick up friends who had been drinking, and drive them home, to keep them safe.

"We're still grieving, we're still trying to process everything," Shenica said.

The driver accused in Charles' death is Miguel Lopez. He is facing charges including intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Lopez is expected to be in court on Sept. 27 for a hearing.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend 531 people died in traffic crashes and that 41% of those fatalities occurred in crashes involving a drunken driver.



