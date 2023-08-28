29-year-old shot and killed in Dallas, suspect charged

A 29-year-old is dead after a shooting a little over a mile away from Love Field on Sunday night.

Police were called to what was originally thought was an accident on Inwood Road, near Lemmon Avenue at 10:30 p.m.

A tree and power lines were taken down in the area.

When police got there they determined it was a shooting, not a crash.

One of the drivers, 29-year-old Chapeera Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 32-year-old Cortez Nute, was taken to the hospital with minor injures.

Detectives say that Nute was responsible for the shooting and charged him with murder.