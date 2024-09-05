Arkansas fugitive wanted for shooting at officer captured in Seagoville

The Brief 37-year-old Chaderious Avery was on the run for nearly a year after being accused of shooting at a Pine Bluff, Arkansas officer. A Seagoville officer was investigating a group of people parked at a closed pool at 3 a.m. and discovered one of those people was a wanted fugitive. Avery was transported to the Dallas County jail, awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.



Police in Seagoville say they caught a fugitive from Arkansas who was wanted for shooting into a police squad car.

Seagoville police released body camera footage of the arrest earlier this week.

An officer went to investigate a group of people parked at a closed pool in the middle of the night. One of those people was a wanted fugitive.

Just after 3 a.m. Monday, a Seagoville police officer noticed two vehicles parked outside a neighborhood pool.

Inside a silver truck was a woman and an Arkansas man wanted for attempted capital murder.

37-year-old Chaderious Avery was on the run for nearly a year.

Investigators say in October 2023, Avery opened fire on a female police officer through the driver’s side window of her patrol car. The officer witnessed Avery in a shoot-out with another man.

It happened in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, about 45 minutes south of Little Rock.

The officer wasn’t hit by any bullets but was injured by shards of glass.

Early Monday, Avery met up with a woman in Seagoville, who is not facing any charges. The officer thought it was suspicious.

"Because of the time of the night and where he was, I think he was more caught off guard," said Seagoville Officer Sam Click.

Once approached by the officer, Avery was cooperative and provided his real name and revealed he was staying with someone near White Settlement.

"Where are you originally from?" the officer asked on the bodycam.

"Arkansas," Avery responded.

"Well, you are a homicide suspect. Attempted murder. Pine Bluff PD. They have warrants for your arrest," the officer told Avery.

Police say Avery also violated parole to a prior charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Dallas County jail, awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

"Think about what is happening around us in Houston and Dallas and throughout the country right now. It’s wonderful he is off the streets," Click said.

Police say Avery did not have any weapons on him when he was arrested. Police say they’re not aware of the ties Avery had to North Texas.

