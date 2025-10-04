Celina ISD teacher, coach arrested for invasive visual recording

article

The Brief A Celina ISD middle school teacher and coach was arrested for invasive visual recording Friday. Caleb Elliott, 26, is being held at the Collin County Jail. Elliott is a sixth grade history teacher and eighth grade coach at Moore Middle School, according to the district.



A Celina ISD teacher and coach was arrested Friday on charges of invasive visual recording, Celina police said.

What we know:

William Caleb Elliott, 26, was arrested Friday night and booked into the Collin County Jail.

Celina ISD said Elliott is a sixth grade history teacher and eighth grade coach at Moore Middle School. In a release, the district said Elliott was placed on administrative leave "indefinitely."

Elliott is the son of Celina High School head football coach Bill Elliott.

What they're saying:

"Celina ISD's Safety and Security Department was made aware that the Celina Police Department would be executing a search warrant at Moore Middle School. Police were not able to provide any names or information about the warrant at that time; they were informing the District so that our administration could cooperate with law enforcement officers," the district said. "Around 3:00 PM, Celina PD arrived on campus to process their warrant."

What we don't know:

Celina ISD said they were not given the names of any students that might have been impacted and asked parents to contact Celina Police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services if they have concerns.

Police did not provide details leading to Elliott's arrest.