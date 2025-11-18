Celina police conclude investigation into former coach Caleb Elliott

The Brief Former Celina ISD coach Caleb Elliott is facing multiple state and federal charges, including sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography. The police investigation concluded its active phase after identifying a total of 38 victims from digital evidence found on Elliott's devices. Investigators found no evidence to substantiate claims of cameras in the locker room during the 2024-2025 school year, or criminal activity by Elliott's father, who is a state championship-winning high school football coach and the school district's athletic director.



Celina police have released the findings of an investigation into a former middle school coach who was accused of secretly recording boys as they changed in a locker room.

What's new:

Celina Police Chief John Cullison said his department has concluded the active phase of its criminal investigation into former Celina ISD teacher and coach Caleb Elliott.

It has resulted in state charges for invasive visual recording, possession or promotion of child pornography, and the sexual performance of a child, as well as felony charges for the sexual exploitation of children.

"At this juncture, those are the only findings of this investigation that have led to criminal charges," he said.

The police chief was asked about a lawsuit and claims that Elliott had an improper relationship with a high school student at Celina High School. He said investigators attempted to interview that alleged romantic partner, but they were denied an interview by his attorney.

"As I stated, lawyers can subpoena witnesses, and they can choose to do so. But what I can confirm is that after reviewing the forensic evidence we had available to us, law enforcement cannot substantiate any criminal activity related to that individual," Cullison said.

The lawsuit also alleges that before Elliott was arrested in early October, he was banned from the Moore Middle School locker room after getting caught trying to install cameras during the 2024-2025 school year. But the police chief said his investigators found no evidence to substantiate those claims.

Investigators also found no evidence that Elliott's father, Celina ISD Athletic Director and high school football coach Bill Elliott, engaged in any criminal activity.

Cullison invited anyone with additional evidence to turn it over to law enforcement.

Timeline:

Oct. 3, 2025 – The investigation begins after two witnesses come forward with allegations. Elliott is also detained at Moore Middle School and then subsequently arrested and charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

Oct. 9, 2025 – Investigators find additional evidence (10-50 images) leading to Elliott being charged with the possession or promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony. A total of 38 victims are identified from digital data obtained from Elliott’s electronic devices.

Nov. 7, 2025 – Elliott is arrested for a second time and is charged with sexual performance of a child, also a second-degree felony, based on witness accounts of activities in the Moore Middle School locker room.

Nov. 12, 2025 – Elliott is indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas on seven counts of the production of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography.

The Celina Police Department refers its findings to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution and concludes its active criminal investigation.

What they're saying:

Chief Cullison said this case has been difficult for the Celina community. As a resident who also has children at home, it has impacted him as well.

He encouraged everyone to be patient and trust the legal process. If any additional evidence is brought forward, it will be investigated.

"What are we going to do? We're going to sit and wait. Depositions are going to come out. If anything of criminal nature comes out of those depositions, we will follow through with those investigations. And if criminal charges are warranted, we will file those on those people," he said.

The chief also thanked the victims and their families for their courage to come forward.

"The courage it takes to come forward in a case like this cannot be overstated. These young people and their families have shown remarkable bravery throughout this investigation, even as they face difficult and painful circumstances," he said. "To the families who trust us with their children's stories, who cooperate with our investigators and our law enforcement partners, and who have the strength to help pursue justice. Thank you. Your transparency has not only helped bring this investigation to its conclusion, but it's also helped protect other children in our community."

The other side:

Attorney Paul Herz represents the families of several victims who filed the lawsuit against Elliott and the school district. They still feel there is not enough accountability within Celina ISD.

"My clients have already told me I'm not after money, I'm after the truth," Herz said. "You have a school district that is ripe for abuse. If you have all the same administrators who let this happen."