Celina ISD releases third-party report on investigation into former football coach

The Brief Celina ISD has released a third party investigation into the former Moore Middle School coach accused of recording in the boys' locker room. It highlights Bill Elliott, the former Celina ISD athletic director and longtime coach, and his enormous authority over athletics in the district. The release is heavily redacted.



Celina ISD has released a heavily redacted third-party investigation into Caleb Elliott, the former Moore Middle School coach accused of child exploitation.

The 84-page third-party investigation into Celina ISD says Bill Elliott, the former Celina ISD coach and athletic director, held enormous influence over the district's athletics.

New Celina ISD report

The latest:

The report says he also had influence over the district's hiring practices, including getting his son Caleb the job at Moore Middle.

Bill Elliott retired earlier this week after having been on paid administrative leave.

The report states district leaders did not have knowledge of Caleb Elliott's alleged crimes. It also did not find evidence there was reason to suspect Caleb Elliott might some day go on to commit alleged misconduct at the time he was hired.

It does find systemic failures in the athletic program, including violations caused by familial and personal relationships.

Thirty-nine witnesses were interviewed for the investigation. Many asked for their identities to be protected for fear of retaliation.

Celina coach, principal step down

The backstory:

Featured article

The probe was launched after Caleb Elliott, a social studies teacher and coach in the district, was arrested for recording sexually explicit images of underage boys.

This week, hours after trustees received the third party report, Celina ISD announced Bill Elliott's retirement.

The same day as Bill Elliott's retirement, Moore Middle School principal Allison Ginn resigned from her position.

What's next:

The report recommends major reforms within the district moving forward, including stronger safeguards for students and limits on the power of any one employee.

Lawyers for the victims have raised concerns about the scope of the third party report in not speaking with victims.