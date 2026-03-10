Man set to be executed Wednesday for 2013 Bedford murders

article

The Brief Cedric Ricks, 51, is set to be executed on Wednesday for the 2013 capital murders of his ex-girlfriend, Roxann Sanchez, and her 8-year-old son, Anthony Figueroa. Sanchez's 12-year-old son survived 25 stab wounds and testified at the trial, detailing how he feigned injury to make the attacker stop. Ricks was convicted after confessing the murders to his family while fleeing the scene and was later arrested in Oklahoma.



A 51-year-old man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 8-year-old son in 2013 is set to be executed on Wednesday.

He will be the second person put to death in Texas in 2026.

Cedric Ricks

Cedric Allen Ricks | Credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The backstory:

Cedric Ricks, who was 38 at the time of the murders, was sentenced to death in 2014 for stabbing 30-year-old Roxann Sanchez and her 8-year-old son, Anthony Figueroa. Her 12-year-old son, Marcus Figueroa, was also stabbed that night, 25 times, but survived. He was able to testify at Ricks' murder trial.

During the trial, Marcus testified and told the jury how he came up with a plan for Cedric to stop stabbing him. He said he made the noise Anthony made, a gurgling sound. He said when Anthony made that sound, Ricks stopped stabbing him. After Ricks stopped and left, Marcus then got up and called for help.

An 8-month-old son was also at the home when the fatal stabbing happened, but Ricks did not harm him.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Ricks and Sanchez got into an argument at her apartment in the 1400 block of Park Place Ave. before 9 p.m. He stabbed Sanchez and Figueroa and the 12-year-old in the neck, back of the neck, chest, hands and face. The 12-year-old had 25 stab wounds.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Sanchez died from stab wounds to the neck, blunt force injuries to the head and asphyxia.

Ricks left the scene in Sanchez's car and called his family and confessed to the murders. Police were able to trace the call made from his cell phone and arrested him in Garvin County, Oklahoma. While in jail in Oklahoma, he was assaulted by other inmates there. It is not clear if it was because of his charges or another matter.

After he was extradited back to North Texas, he asked to be put in a cell by himself, because he was scared for his safety.

He was at his murder trial about a year later, and was convicted of capital murder.

It took the jury less than an hour to convict Ricks, and about seven hours to determine whether his sentence would be death.