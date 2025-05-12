Expand / Collapse search

Cedar Hill shooting kills 1; suspect arrested

Published  May 12, 2025 11:55am CDT
Cedar Hill
The Brief

    • One person was shot and killed in Cedar Hill on Sunday.
    • Police believe a second person who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound is the suspect.
    • The suspect is now in custody.

CEDAR HILL, Texas - One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Cedar Hill, southwest of Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Sunday along Clark Road south of Belt Line Road. 

Cedar Hill police said that when officers arrived, they found one gunshot victim. That victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

A second person with a gunshot wound later showed up at the hospital. That person, 17-year-old Chance Bennett, was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

Police said there is no lingering threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim has not yet been released.

Police said Bennett and the victim knew each other, but they did not give a possible motive for the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Cedar Hill Police Department.

