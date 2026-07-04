Texas Rangers set Guinness World Record for largest glass of beer

The Brief The Texas Rangers officially poured the largest glass of beer ever poured on July 4th ahead of their game against the Detroit Tigers. The 12-foot-tall, 600-gallon glass was filled exclusively with Budweiser and verified by Guinness World Records. The glass surpassed a record set in 2014 by beer fanatics in the United Kingdom, who poured a 550-gallon glass 12 years ago.



The largest glass of beer ever has been poured by your Texas Rangers in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

World's largest beer glass

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What we know:

Prior to their July 4 game against the Detroit Tigers, the Texas Rangers set a Guinness World Record for the largest glass of beer ever poured.

Starting at 12 p.m. and finishing around 1:45 p.m., 600 gallons of Budweiser were poured into the huge beer stein, which was constructed outside the north entrance to Globe Life Field in Arlington.

A Guinness World Records representative confirmed the record, which surpassed a 2014 record of a 550 gallon beer glass poured by beer fans in the United Kingdom.

The record was set in conjunction with America's 250th anniversary celebrations. $1.50 Budweiser beers were sold following the record-setting pour in honor of Anheuser-Busch's 150th anniversary.

Jim Cochrane

What they're saying:

Jim Cochrane, Chief Business Officer for the Texas Rangers, said Anheuser-Busch challenged them to come up with an idea big enough for the company's 150th anniversary.

"This is the idea that our staff here at the Texas Rangers came up with, and Anheuser-Busch said ‘we love that, we want to do it’," Cochrane said.