Dallas County announces 10th annual Expunction Expo to help clear criminal records

The Brief Dallas County's 10th Annual Expunction Expo will offer eligible individuals a chance to clear their criminal records to improve employment, housing, and education options. The online application window runs from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, through 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, with in-person assistance sites available across the city. Applicants will be notified of their status by the end of August, though it is currently unknown exactly how many applicants the expunction pool will accept.



Dallas County is planning an Expunction Expo later this year, for those who need a new start without their old record.

This is the 10th year that the district attorney and the district clerk have put on this expo and if you get your record cleared, that can clear the way for new employment opportunities, housing opportunities, and even the ability to go to college.

Dallas County expunction eligibility

FILE-A police officer escorts a handcuffed male suspect into a police station. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

What we know:

Individuals who do not qualify for expunction are those who have been given a final conviction, given probation, or given community supervision.

If an individual had a misdemeanor, or a Class C misdemeanor and received a deferred disposition, then they do not qualify for expunction.

If you had two concurrent cases and were acquitted in one but convicted in the other, you don't qualify for a standard expunction. Instead, you have to apply to enter the expunction pool.

Here is how to apply:

How to apply for the 2026 Expunction Expo

Beginning on Wednesday, July 8 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, July 9 at 5 p.m. individuals can apply online at dallascounty.org/expunction.

Local perspective:

If you don't have a computer or the internet, there will be some set-ups across the city, such as at the Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Hampton Road, at the Friendship West Formula Human Services offices on Kiest Blvd, or at the Tori Community Offices where part of the T.D. Jakes Foundation will be set up on Westmoreland Road.

Dallas County advises individuals to make sure they have a valid identification, date of birth, social security number and case history when individuals go to make this application.

What's next:

It's important to apply and see what happens, as individuals will be notified by the end of August.