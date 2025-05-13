Gunfight between Cedar Hill neighbors ends with 1 dead, 1 arrested

The Brief Arrest documents reveal a shooting on Sunday in Cedar Hill was prompted by an argument between neighbors. The victim's sister told police that the suspect's sister called him over when "everybody was fighting." The suspect claims he shot the victim because the victim pointed a gun at him and threatened him and his family. The victim returned fire, grazing the suspect in the head.



Cedar Hill police have released more details about a weekend shooting that left one person dead.

Cedar Hill Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Sunday at an apartment complex on Clark Road, south of Belt Line Road.

Cedar Hill police said that when officers arrived, they found Dwaylon Skylar with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

A second person with a graze wound later showed up at the hospital. That person, 17-year-old Chance Bennett, was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Bennett and Skylar exchanged gunfire because of an argument between neighbors.

Skylar’s sister told police that "everybody was fighting" when she arrived to pick up her child at the apartment complex. She said Bennett’s sister called him over to the location of the fight.

When Bennett arrived, he allegedly shot Skylar and then ran away. Skylar shot back and grazed Bennett’s head, the affidavit states.

Detectives questioned Bennett while he was in the hospital being treated for the graze wound.

Bennett claimed that his sister was bleeding from her forehead when he arrived at the apartment complex. He admitted to shooting Skylar because he said Skylar threatened him and his family by pointing a gun at them.

Chance Bennett

What's next:

Police have since arrested Bennett for murder.

He's being held in DeSoto's Tri-City Regional Jail, and his bond was set at $1 million.