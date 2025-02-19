Car fire in Cedar Hill parking lot kills person, dog

article

A person and a dog died in a car fire Tuesday evening in a Cedar Hill parking lot.

What we know:

Officers responded to a vehicle fire around 7:40 p.m. in a parking lot near E. Belt Line Road and Joe Wilson Road.

A man exiting a store told police his friend and dog were inside the car, which had smoke coming from it.

Cedar Hill first responders extinguished the fire, but both the person and the dog died at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the fire or why the person inside the car was unable to get out.

The identities of the person in the car and the friend who alerted police have not been released.