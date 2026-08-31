Armed witness shoots bank robbery suspect in Cedar Hill

The Brief A suspect armed with a knife entered a Chase bank in Cedar Hill on Monday morning and demanded money from bank employees. Police say an armed witness shot the suspect, and the suspect later died at the hospital. The armed witness is cooperating with officials as they continue their investigation into the incident.



Police say an armed witness was responsible for stopping a Cedar Hill bank robbery suspect who entered a Chase branch with a knife on Monday morning.

Cedar Hill bank robbery attempt

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What we know:

On August 31 at around 9 a.m., Cedar Hill Police responded to reports of an ongoing robbery at a Chase Bank in the 200 block of N. Highway 67.

Upon arriving at the scene, police determined an individual had entered the bank with a knife and demanded money from bank employees.

Police say an armed witness discharged a firearm and struck the suspect. The suspect ran from the bank, and was later found by Cedar Hill police officers, who provided life-saving measures.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased. No injuries to bank employees or customers were reported.

The customer who fired shots is cooperating with Cedar Hill Police during their investigation, and no shots were fired by Cedar Hill officers during the incident.

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the suspect or the witness who fired at the suspect.

It's unclear how many shots were fired towards the suspect.

What they're saying:

Damien Cannon was across the street when the incident occurred, and says shots rung out outside the bank.

"Outside. They rung out. Literally right in front of the bank."

Damien Cannon

Other witnesses captured video of the suspect on the ground, and a car being towed in the aftermath of the incident.

Cannon says he saw a man with his hands in the air walking towards police. He believes multiple people were detained as police interviewed witnesses to determine who discharged the firearm.

"I saw them go to the vehicles in front of the bank, and they start pulling people out of their cars."

What's next:

Cedar Hill Police have notified the FBI's Dallas Office, who will assist in the investigation.

Chase has not said when the location will reopen.